A 23-year-old man, Fidelis Musa hanged himself in his room after an argument with his mother in Yola, the Adamawa State Capital.

Musa’s lifeless body was found dangling in his room in Jimeta, Yola after a misunderstanding with his mother, which left her with a sprained wrist.

According to family members, the deceased, afraid that his mother may curse him following their brawl, decided to take his life.

Neighbours of the deceased said he was known abnormal behaviour, which his cousin, who identified herself as Suzzy, attributed to hard drugs addiction.

Suzzy said her cousin might have taken his life following the altercation with the mother, afraid that she might curse him.

She said it was the first time the deceased beat his mother, adding that his misconduct may not be unconnected to substance abuse.

An eyewitness, Innocent Henry, said on the day Musa committed suicide, he attacked his mother causing her to sprain her wrist and leg.

“The man was restless throughout that day; he fought everybody that came to their house. He wounded his mother by breaking her left hand.

Already, we have taken the woman to a native doctor for treatment,” he explained.

Henry further said that before his death, Musa’s family members were thinking of leaving the house for him over his erratic behaviour.

An uncle to the deceased, Ali Hassan, said he (the deceased) had behaved strangely on the day of his death.

“I am the uncle to the deceased; he has been making negative confessions especially a day to the ill-fated day. He told everyone that someone among his family members would die the next day.