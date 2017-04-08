A 36-year-old man has reportedly murdered his 83-year-old mother, Maria Odihiri, in Uzzeba, Owan West Local Governmemt Area of Edo State.

It was learnt that the suspect, identified as one Segun Odihiri, killed his aged mother after driving deep cuts in her neck with a machete.

A source in the area, however, said that the head of the deceased was also severed on Friday.

It was gathered that trouble started when the victim alerted members of the public after she caught her son raping his own daughter.

The suspect was said to have picked up the machete, which he used to kill the mother.

He was also said to have threatened to kill his mother each time they had a misunderstanding.

It was learnt that the suspect was, however, caught by members of a local security outfit while trying to dispose the remains of his late mother with a wheelbarrow.

The lifeless body of the deceased was said to have been in a pool of blood when some residents trooped to the scene of the incident.

An eyewitness, Ekemeiren Ojekhugbo, said that the suspect murdered his mother in order to hide his shame.

Ojekhugbo explained, “Trouble started when Segun was about sleeping with his own daughter as his late mother caught him in the act and started screaming.

“For him to cover his shame, he took up a cutlass and cut off his mother’s head while the daughter ran for safety.

“Segun was caught by some youths who were not also spared as he injured two of them before he was eventually apprehended by the vigilante members.”

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Nkombe, were unsuccessful.

But it was learnt that the suspect was later taken to the Divisional Police Command in Sabongidda Ora.