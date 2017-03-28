A 23-year-old man, Adeoye Ikugbayigbe has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly killing a 72-year-old woman, Mrs. Funmilayo Shada, over a land dispute.

The suspect was alleged to have also cut off his victim’s head with a cutlass.

Ikugbayigbe was caught by the victim’s son, Ekundayo, who was on the way to seeing the victim on her farm.

He was said to have reported the case to the police at the Abigi division, leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The Ogun State police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Monday, March 27 confirmed the incident.

He said, “The arrest followed a report by the son of the deceased who complained at the Abigi divisional headquarters on March 17, 2017 that while he was on his way to the farm at about 10am of the same day to meet his mother who had earlier gone to the farm, he met Adeoye Ikugbayigbe on the road holding a polythene bag.

“But as soon as he (Ikugbayigbe) sighted Ekundayo, he dropped the bag and ran into a bush. This aroused Ekundayo’s suspicion and he quickly ran to check his mother, but could not find her. He later returned to check the bag dropped by the suspect only for him to discover his mother’s severed head and her wrist therein.

“He quickly reported the case to the police at about 2.45pm and the Divisional Police Officer of the Abigi division, SP Komolafe Omoniyi, led detectives to the scene, combed the surrounding bush and finally got the suspect arrested.”

Oyeyemi noted that the suspect confessed to the crime, claiming that he had been having a running battle with the deceased over a portion of land.

He added that the severed head and the remains of the deceased had been deposited in a mortuary, while the cutlass he used had also been recovered.