A man was brutalised by men of the Nigeria Police Force for allegedly demanding payment of his salary arrears from his employer.

The video of the police brutality has surfaced online in which two police officers were seen beating up a man inside a Toyota car.

He was then dragged down from the car and could be seen being flogged with a belt by the officers.

The man could be heard screaming over and over, “I will die, I will die… I worked for my money,… I am not a criminal.”

