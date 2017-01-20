One Isiaka Isah was caught on the morning of January 10 exhuming human remains at the Karaworo/Angwan tiv Muslim cemetery in Kogi State.

According to Mofiinternational Usman who shared the story on Facebook, Isiaka was apprehended by vigilante men in the community while he was digging a grave and would have been mobbed by angry youths but for the intervention of some others who arrived the scene just in time.

Following an interrogation, Isiaka revealed that his intention was not to exhume corpses, but he was there to cure a terrible recurring nightmare in which ghosts haunted him.