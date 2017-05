A woman allegedly stabbed her husband identified simply as Obinna in the back with a pair of scissors during a fight at their home at 4 Aguatta St off Omuma Rd in Aba, Abia State on May 3.

Her husband who was a meat butcher died on Wednesday, May 10th, from injuries sustained after his wife pleaded with him to go and take tetanus injection but he reportedly refused until he succumed to his injuries.

It was gathered the deceased was from hailed from Mbaise, Imo State.