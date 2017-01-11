A man who worked as a senior government officer has sent shock among family and neighbors after he was buried with millions of shillings so as to bribe God.

The man, a Ugandan named Charles Obong, 52, who worked as a senior personnel officer in the ministry of Public Service from 2006 to 2016, is said to have been buried with Ugandan Shillings 200 million (KSh 66 million) so as to bribe God to enter heaven.

The money is also said to have been used by the deceased to ask for forgiveness for his sins on earth.

Obong died on December 17, 2016, and had written in his will that his wife deposit the money in his coffin during his burial.

The deceased had also ordered in the will that his brother and sister should be present to ensure his wife follows his testament to the letter and secure the money in his coffin.

Obong was buried in a metallic coffin estimated to have cost nearly KSh 5 million.

The wife had also planned to bury him with another Ugandan Shillings 300 million so that he could enjoy it in heaven.

According to reports, Obong had feared that his sins which included corruption during his time in the government service would condemn him to hell.

“He planned to convey the money to God as an offertory so that the Almighty Father could forgive his sins and save him from hellfire,” Daily Monitor reported.

Sadly for Obong, he did not get the chance to send the money to God, as his clansmen exhumed the body and removed the money terming it as a taboo to bury someone with money.