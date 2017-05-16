A man was brutalised by being handcuffed to a van, dragged on the ground by policemen in Benin City, the Edo State Capital.

In the video that emerged online, the man could be seen lying on the ground with his left hand handcuffed to the body of a police van.

According to a Facebook user, Irabor Franklyn, who shared the video, the incident happened on Sunday, May 14 in Benin City.

He explained that some of them who tried to beg on behalf of the young man that was handcuffed to the van were also brutalised.

He wrote, “I and so many others were brutalised by men of the Nigeria Police Force, Esige Division. Just because we pleaded with them not to drag a young man chained to the back of their Hilux Van along the road. This happened on morning Sunday, May 15th, 2017 between 1st East Circular Road and Sopkonba Road Junction, Benin City.”