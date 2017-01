A thirty-four-year old man developed stroke after allegedly raping his wife’s niece in his house at Agbarho Community in Ughelli North Local Government area of Delta State.

Kingsley Agbini who is still recuperating from his stroke has admitted to committing the offence, stating that he developed stroke after his escapades with Comfort on 12 December, 2016 was brought to the knowledge of his wife.

Daily Post reports that the suspect said it was a strong temptation that made him rape his wife’s sister.

Agbini whose wife, Grace has packed out of his house with his ten-month-old daughter as a result of the ugly incident is pleading for her return for settlement saying,” It was a temptation. I don’t understand.”

It was gathered that Kingsley Agbini had consistently raped the fifteen year old girl without the knowledge of his wife, Grace, a petty trader.

Trouble started for Kingsley Agbini after he last raped the girl on the 12th of December, 2016.

Pained by the ugly incident, Comfort informed some elderly people who later disclosed the development to her aunt, Grace at their No. 4 Andrew Obire Compound in Agbarho.

The incident made Grace who is now staying with a friend in Effurun to pack out of her hubby’s house.

She also demanded that the husband allow her pack her belongings but Kingsley insisted and allegedly threatened to kill her.

Grace, 28 years old reported the matter at Police Station in Agbarho today for fear of not being killed.

Grace who now has a ten months old baby, Michelle for her husband after their two year-old-marriage told the police that she delayed as a result of threats from Kingsley.

According to her,” Divorce is the best option for me now. How can I continue to stay with a man who cannot take care of my family. A man who threatens to even rape my mother if he has the opportunity. Let him give me my property and let me go. How can he rape my niece? She queried.