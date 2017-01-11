A 32-year-old man, Courtney Hutchinson has been jailed for a total of 23 years for raping, brutally beating and torturing with a burning iron a woman he imprisoned in his flat.

The man who is also known as DVS, force-fed and burnt the 20-year-old woman, made her take scalding showers and savagely beat her before repeatedly raping and telling her she would die.

He pleaded guilty to rape and false imprisonment on the second day of his trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, 12 July. He was sentenced on Monday, 9 January and will remain on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Sergeant Jimi Tele, from Newham police, said: “I would like to praise the bravery and determination of the victim of this truly harrowing ordeal. Her resoluteness in coming forward and working with the police in securing the imprisonment of a truly dangerous offender is worthy of the highest recognition.

“Courtney Hutchinson subjected his victim to the most shocking and repeated levels of violence. It was her determination, in company with the skill of the investigation team, that allowed the full severity of the attack to be revealed and that ultimately led to Hutchinson’s arrest and conviction.

On Friday, 5 February the woman drove to a flat Hutchinson used in Inverness Mews, E16.

Hutchinson – also known as rapper DVS and as 1ARDA on social media – immediately attacked, punching and kicking her. Afterwards he forced her to eat a meal before going to bed. The following morning Hutchinson became even angrier and repeatedly hit the victim.

He went on to push the legs of a chair into her stomach, drag her around the flat by her hair and whip her repeatedly with a phone charger cable. He pressed a heated iron onto her exposed skin several times before holding it above her face and demanding she burn herself as she pleaded with him to stop.

Hutchinson told the victim she needed to be punished and made her put her hands behind her back while he punched her in the face and throat.

The force of his attack left the woman with 40 injuries, including a fractured eye socket, broken nose, dislocated shoulder, stab wound to the hand and severe burns.

Hutchinson told the victim that she would die the next day. He counted down the hours, telling the victim to call her mother and say goodbye.

He went on to rape her. The following day, Sunday 7 February, Hutchinson continued his assault, also forcing the victim into a hot shower and stamping on her burns.

He filmed her, making her state on camera that she was a bad person. Throughout the entire ordeal he kept her naked while he controlled her every movement. She truly believed she would die.

When the victim finally saw an opportunity to escape, she fled naked into the street. Hutchinson, also naked, ran after her, saying “I have got you now.”

A member of the public came to her aid, despite Hutchinson claiming the victim was his wife and everything was OK. Police were called around 23:00hrs. The victim was taken to the Royal London Hospital and continues to receive treatment for the injuries Hutchinson inflicted.”

(Metropolitan Police/Evening Standard)