For reportedly killing his 83-year-old uncle over ownership of a piece of land, the Enugu State Police Command has arrested a Mathematics teacher with Ukpata Community Secondary School in Uzouwani Local Government Area of the state.

The father of two, Daniel Ekemezie, was aprrehended after committing the crime.

In a statement released by the command, Daniel, left his home in Ukpata Community on March 4 to attack his Uncle.

After waking the old man up from his sleep, Daniel tied him up by the mouth and quietly took him to Iyimkpafu/Ofiakputu forest at Ukpata, where he tied him to a tree and left.

He remained tied up to the tree untill March 8, 2017 when, according to him, the old man was found dead.

He further disclosed that on noticing that the victim had died, he hurriedly buried him in a shallow grave and left.

However, officers of the Anti Kidnapping Unit, based on an intelligence report, arrested the suspect who disclosed what allegedly transpired between him and his late uncle.

He disclosed that he carried out the heinous crime as a result of the land dispute between himself and the uncle.

He, however, blamed the devil for what transpired.