Big Brother Naija housemate, Thin Tall Tony today body shamed Bisola while they were doing their chores in the house.

Bisola who didn’t take it lightly told him how she felt instantly.

In her words; “You actually rubbed it in my face that I have got big teeth. You could actually rubbed it in my face that I am fat. It’s fine. I appreciate it, but somebody out there would love me, love my teeth the way it is, would love my body, would love how fat and big I am. Somebody out there would love everything about me. You were laughing, making fun about me but it’s fine“.

Watch video below: