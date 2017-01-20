A former chairman of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Mr. Adeyemo Adedoyin, 57, who was billed to retire this January to establish his own company, has been hacked to death by yet to be apprehended suspects inside his house at Aviation Estate, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos.

Until his death, Adedoyin was the Transport Quality Controller at Total Exploration and Gas Production, Tower House, Victoria Island, Lagos.

While the family is mourning the untimely demise of their benefactor, who was a Past President of Rotary Club of Ewutuntun, accusations and counter accusation over the cause of Adedoyin’s death is brewing controversy.

The deceased’s immediate younger sister is accusing her brother’s first wife as the mastermind of the dastardly act, which took place on December 9, 2016.

The sister, who described the purported murder as the height of wickedness, is urging the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Idris Kpotum Ibrahim, to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators do not go unpunished.

Alleging that her brother died of bruises sustained as a result of beating and clubbing by the first wife and her agents, she urged the police authorities to ignore the earlier post-mortem report alleging that the deceased died of heart failure.

According to her, ‘‘my brother planned to retire this month and he had commenced feasibility studies to start his own business. On that fateful day in December, he put a phone call to his second wife and while on the call, the first wife overheard him speaking to her, felt jealous and confronted him. In the course of the brawl, the first wife’s relations joined in beating my brother and he sustained bruises as a result of the beating. The wife rushed him to hospital without informing anyone.

‘’Prior to this day, the first wife had severally threatened to deal with her and my brother had cried loud, which made me to relocate them to one of my flats so that I would monitor events. I even asked the wife’s relations living with them to quit but the woman kept them for this purpose.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the autopsy was tampered with as the first wife allegedly bribed the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), one Babalola and the pathologist, who carried out the purported autopsy report to reflect heart failure as the cause of death.”

She argued that the two relations were arrested by the police but were swiftly released even before the autopsy was conducted, fuelling suspicions that the police had compromised its investigations.

Giving reasons why the result of the earlier autopsy result should be jettisoned, The sister argued that the pathologist erred by not involving both parties before carrying out such sensitive report.

‘’We were not represented and not even invited. We suspect foul play and reject it. We got first-class information that they poured chemical on my brother’s body to conceal the bruises on his body. This is why we are calling for a fresh autopsy.”