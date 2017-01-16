A man from known as Kevin Chikerema is reportedly praying day and night requesting to God to take away his mother and siblings so he can have full ownership of the family properties, Zim News reports. According to reports, 39-year-old Kevin from Bulawayo in Zimbabwe openly told his family that he desperately wants them dead for his mission to be accomplished. Get reviews of the best phones, electronics and home appliances in Nigeria

In fear of losing her life, his mother, Maria Chikerema decided to seek a peace order against her son who has become a threat to her life.

Appearing before Western Commonage Magistrate, Stephen Ndlovu, Chikerema disputed the allegations saying: ‘I have never insulted her, but she gets angry when I reprimand my sisters saying I am troubling them.’

After the court hearing, the presiding magistrate granted the peace order in favour of the complainant.