A twitter user has shared a picture of his NYSC discharge certificate to support his claim he served in the same National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp with embattled Senator Dino Melaye.

Melaye, who is at the center of a certificate scandal, had shared a copy of his NYSC certificate which shows that he started the programme on 9th July 2000 and finished on 8th July 2001 following his graduation from Ahmadu Bello University ABU Zaria.

According to the Twitter user, they resumed the camp on 10th that’s Monday but the NYSC officials decided to date it 9th.

Melaye posted the picture of the man’s certificate with the caption: “Thank you for sharing this