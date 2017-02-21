An Ado-Ekiti High Court has sentenced a 45-year old driver, Lawrence Adedapo to seven years imprisonment for raping an 80-year-old women, Madam Grace Asaolu.

Justice Dele Omotoso who delivered the judgement on Monday, February 20 convicted the suspect based on evidence before the court which showed that the driver forcefully had a carnal knowledge of the old woman and was guilty as charged.

Going by the charge sheet preferred against the convict, he was said to have sexually assaulted the octogenarian on November 7, 2013, at Oke Erimope Street, Ogbese, Ise-Ekiti .

Adedapo was thereafter charged to court by the Ekiti State Police Command on two-count charge of assault and rape.

During trial, Adedapo pleaded not guilty to the charge and gave evidence in his own defence without calling any witness to articulate his case.

The convict testified that the old woman, whom he described as his “mother as well as concubine” has been his lover as far back as his bachelor years, claiming that Mrs Asaolu framed him up.