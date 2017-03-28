A Katsina Chief Magistrates’ Court has sentenced one Gambo Saeed to nine months imprisonment for insulting and defaming the Governor Aminu Masari.

Saeed was sentenced for insulting and defaming the character of Masari on social media.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Isa Liti, told the court that Saeed was arraigned following complaints received from Mansur Ali Mashi, Senior Special Assistant, SSA, to the Governor on Radio Monitoring.

The prosecutor added, “Mashi said the accused person abused Masari and called him names on social media.

“He said the accused person posted on the media that it was Gov. Masari who influenced the impeachment of Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Aliyu Muduru.’’

He following the reports, police arrested the accused person and arraigned him for intentional insult, defamation of the governor’s character and inciting disturbance.

He added that charges were in accordance with sections 399, 392 and 114 of the Penal Code.

Liti further explained that the accused person confessed to have committed the offences.

Ruling on the matter on Monday in Katsina, Chief Magistrate Abdu Ladan, pointed out that the court has found the accused person guilty of the said offences; and that each charge attracts three years imprisonment.

Ladan then sentenced the accused to nine months imprisonment without option of fine