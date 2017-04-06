A man, Chinedu Nwokoro on Wednesday, marked four years since he survived the fatal Benin-Lagos Expressway tanker accident that claimed close to 80 lives.

On April 2013, 80 people including 57 passengers of a commercial luxury bus died after the bus collided with a fuel tanker in Ugbogui, on the Benin-Lagos expressway.

The victims were burnt beyond recognition and were given mass burial. However, Chinedu, then a 24-year-old old final year student of Information Technology of Caritas University, Enugu, survived.

Taking to Instagram, Chinedu posted three photos…before and after the accident, and post recovery. He wrote:

“Today marks exactly 4yrs after ma fatal accident at benin ore road which claimed more than 80 lives and God spared my life only! Am forever grateful to God🙏My adorable family, my dearest friends and well wishers for the kind love u guys bestowed on me during this years! It’s my day Today🕺🕺🕺celebrate me”

See another photo below