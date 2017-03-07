A 24-year-old man who forced his way and ascended the throne of the Tor Tiv has been banished from Tiv land by The Tiv Traditional Council, for butchery of the consecrated Tor Tiv Stool.

Stephen Nyitse caused a mild drama on Saturday, March 4 at the coronation of the 5th Tor Tiv , Prof. James Ayatse, when he ascended the royal platform and sat on the chair meant for the paramount ruler.

The incident happened at 9.10 am on the premises of JS Tarka Stadium in Gboko, the traditional seat of Tiv nation, where the coronation took place, few minutes before the ceremony started.

Stephen had outsmarted security men at the Gboko Stadium, to sit on the stool. He had told his interrogators that he was prompted by God to cleanse the stool for the new king.

Tor Kwande, HRH Chief Ambrose Pinne Iyortyer who announced the banishment on behalf of the Tiv Traditional Council said the punishment is with immediate effect.

And that Mr. Stephen Nyitse shall under no circumstances step his foot on any part of Tiv land anywhere in the world.

In the statement, the TTC prohibited all sons and daughters of Tiv race to offering any form of assistance to the banished former son of Tiv, Mr. Stephen Nyitse.

The Tiv Traditional Council, TTC, in the statement has, in a strong incontrovertible terms, condemned the behavior and asked the Tiv race to rise up in condemnation of such act and as well desist from all other forms of vices to make Tiv nation great again.



The strange behavior of the impostor aroused stir and apprehension among guests as security personnel immediately picked him for interrogation. As this was going on, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, president in Benue, Bishop Mike Angou, led other men of God to anoint and rededicate the seat.