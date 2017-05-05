A young man, identified as Peace suffered serious machete cut injuries after fighting his ex-lover’s new boyfriend at Amaoba-Ime, Umuahia area of Abia State.

He and his opponent, Divine Ndudim aka Defence, were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia, Abia State, after a bloody fight over a lady called Felicity Ogechi.

While Peace had his forehead and nose sliced, Ndudim sustained a swollen hand and had internal bleeding.

Witnesses are, however, insisting that it was Ndudim’s brother, who attacked Peace with a machete.

He was said to have attacked, after witnessing how Peace used a stick to attack Ndudim because of Ogechi.

The incident has plunged the community, Amaoba-Ime into shock. Some of the elders in the community said that it was a taboo for two persons from the same village to fight and shed blood.

The taboo is called ‘Erim.’ The consequence of that spilling blood is death; if a spiritual cleansing is not quickly carried out.

Peace was Ogechi’s former lover until he turned her to a punching bag. Ogechi borne the beatings until Peace called it quits between them.

It was gathered that several attempts made by Ogechi to start a new relationship always failed because Peace would threaten and sometimes attack every prospective lover.

Ndudim, who just came from Lagos State to the village, saw Ogechi and fell in love with her.

He expressed his feelings for her and she accepted.

The relationship was already beginning to take root, when Peace heard about it and went after Ndudim. Witnesses said that Peace took to attacking and beating Ndudim.

