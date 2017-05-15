Reports have indicated that Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho will be sold to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Iheanacho is one of the members of manager Pep Guardiola’s summer clearout at the club, with the club willing to listen to offers for the 20-year-old Nigerian.

Dortmund has already expressed an interest in the young forward who has scored 21 goals for City despite making only 20 starts.

Since coming of Guardiola, however, Iheanacho’s progress has been restricted by the £27million signing of young Brazilian international centre forward Gabriel Jesus and there is an acceptance he could move on.

Though some Premier League clubs are showing interest in the attacker, Dortmund are likely able to offer Champions League football next season and the chance to play with star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if he stays at the club.

Manchester City are likely to make a demand of close to £20million for the player they signed in 2014 from the Taye Academy in Nigeria and who is under contract until 2021.