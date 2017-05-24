Yesterday, May 23, British Prime Minister, Theresa May announced Salman Abedi, 22, as the lone suicide bomber that attacked the Manchester arena on Monday evening, May 22, killing 22 including an eight-year-old girl and leaving over 100 injured.

In her announcement, she said the country’s terror alert level has been raised from ‘severe’ to ‘critical’ following the tragedy that struck after a concert by pop star, Ariana Grande.

Below are some facts about him;

1.) Salman Abedi was born and raised in the United Kingdom, but was of Libyan descent.

2.) Abedi had seemed like a lonely child, who kept himself to himself, according to long-time family friend Akram Ben Ramadan, a British Libyan who had known Abedi and his brother, Ismael, since the Abedis were children.

3.) Ramadan, who had not seen Abedi much in recent years, had noticed that Abedi had begun to dress “Islamically,” in a long robe, and was growing a beard.

4.) According to CNN, members of Manchester’s Libyan community said Abedi’s father returned to Libya at the time of the revolution in 2011, while his mother stayed in England to care for the children.

5.) She went back to Libya in the past few months, said Ramadan. There were four children in the family, including Abedi — three boys and one girl.

6.) One of Abedi’s brothers also had his home searched Tuesday, although there was no information on whether anything was found.

7.) Abedi was a student at the University of Salford — Manchester’s third largest university — where he studied business and management in the 2015-2016 academic year. He was enrolled for a second year, but hadn’t been attending classes, nor had he been active in school life, according to those who knew him.