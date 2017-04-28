Manchester United have announced that its players would wear black armbands against Swansea on Sunday, April 30 in honour of Nigerian fans who died in a viewing centre tragedy in Calabar, Cross River.

A tweet from United’s official Twitter handle, reads: “The #MUFC players will wear black armbands on Sunday in memory of the fans who lost their lives recently in Calabar, Nigeria.”

Recall the Premier League club, condoled with families and friends of those involved in the tragedy.

The fans were electrocuted while watching the Europa League quarter-final game between United and Anderlecht last Thursday.

The 30 fans were killed as a result of an electric cable, that fell on the viewing centre where they were watching the match.