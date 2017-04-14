Manufacturers of Lucozade, Suntory Beverage & Food Nigeria Limited has assured its consumers that its product does not contain benzoic acid and as such is safe and healthy for human consumption.

The clarification, it said, became necessary after some media reports claimed that benzoic acid had been detected in Lucozade.

A statement from the firm said that all its brands were produced in line with local and international standards, adding that it would not compromise on quality or endanger the lives of Nigerians.

The statement read in part, “Our attention has been drawn to media reports on an investigation commissioned by the Consumer Protection Commission (to analyse the levels of benzoic acid contained in soft drinks produced in Nigeria in which our brand Lucozade was mentioned.

“Suntory Beverage & Food Nigeria Limited will like to state categorically that Lucozade does not contain benzoic acid and our products are processed and manufactured under the best quality standard that meets both local regulations and global guidelines.“Our local supervisory agencies including the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria routinely validate our processes and standards to ensure the safety of our products for consumer benefits.”

The firm reassured its consumers of its commitment to producing brands that Nigerians can trust at all times, saying, “Lucozade is a drink of heritage that has energised Nigerians for over four decades. As a company, the safety of our consumers is paramount to us and we will do everything possible to protect the trust they have reposed in us to deliver world-class products.”