Mark Zuckerberg who has always identified as an atheist has announced that he is embracing christianity. In a holiday message posted on Dec. 25, the Facebook CEO stirred up a potential return to religion.

Zuck wished his friends a “Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah from Priscilla, Max, Beast and me!,”May the light of your friendships continue to brighten your life “and our entire world” to which one user replied “Aren’t you an atheist?”

“No,” Zuckerberg responded. “I was raised Jewish and then I went through a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important.”

The 32-year-old had publicly claimed to be an atheist, via his Facebook profile, but has now removed the detail from his profile, leaving no information about his religion.

Zuckerberg however seems to be more inclined to Buddhism, having married a Priscilla Chan, a practicing Buddhist, and being obviously mentored by Steve Jobs, who was an active Buddhist in a better part of his lifetime.

During a trip to China in 2015, Zuckerberg “offered a prayer for peace and health for the world and for my family” in front of Wild Goose Pagoda in Xi’an where he said “Buddhism is an amazing religion and philosophy, and I have been learning more about it over time,” he wrote on Facebook at the time. “I hope to continue understanding the faith more deeply.”

Zuckerberg alsomet Pope Francis in 2016, and promised to help spread the Pope’s “message of mercy and tenderness.”

“It was a meeting we’ll never forget. You can feel his warmth and kindness, and how deeply he cares about helping people,” he wrote on Facebook without speaking of Christianity.

In that same homily, Pope Francis referenced the Golden Rule: treating others as you’d like to be treated. The impact people have on one another has always fascinated Zuckerberg, and was part of what drove Facebook’s creation way back in 2004.