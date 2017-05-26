Mark Zuckerberg, founder of social media giant Facebook, yesterday 25th May, bagged an honorary degree from Harvard University.

The billionaire was part of Harvard’s class of 2006 before he dropped out to work full-time on his social networking site, Facebook. He founded what was then called “The Facebook” in his college dormitory in 2004.

He shared a photo with his parents and his degree certificate in his hands and captioned it “Mom, I always told you I’d come back and get my degree.”

The service was at first limited only to Harvard students before expanding to other Ivy League universities. He also met his wife Priscilla while attending the school.

On Wednesday 24th May, he returned to the room where he built Facebook along with his co-founders, Dustin Moskovitz, Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum and Chris Hughes.

He delivered a powerful speech at the commencement address, following the footstep of Bill Gates, another famous Harvard dropout, who has delivered the university’s commencement address.

Zuckerberg said his speech would “share what I’ve learned about our generation and the world we’re all building together.”

Here are photos from the ceremony below

