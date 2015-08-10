A policewoman simply identified as Helen, attached to the Lagos State Police Command, has been demoted from the rank of a sergeant to a corporal after she was caught having intercourse in her personal car. The married woman was said to have been discovered making love with another man who is not her husband.
Helen, who is also a mother of four indulged in the sexual escapade at the Ikeja Police College, where she and thousands of other policemen and women went for the ‘Sergeant to Inspector’ mandatory promotion course.
A police source revealed that the course was just for a month. It started on June 24 and ended July 25. The incident would have been swept under the carpet, but it became an issue because all the trainees were warned not go out of the college or entertain any visitor during the examination but, Helen flouted the order.
The provost of the college, who warned that nobody should be seen after ‘light out’, decided to carry out his usual security check around the college compound before turning in.
He was, however, shocked to notice a car, with people inside which drew his attention to the car where he saw Helen and her partner, stark naked, making love inside the car. They were ordered out of the car. As soon as the provost started interrogating them, the man took to his heels and disappeared into the night.
“Helen said the man was her lover and that the car belonged to her. Nobody knew how the man came into the college. The provost was patrolling in the night on July 17, when he discovered the policewoman and her lover in the car, having sex. The car was parked in the dining hall area of the college,” a source said adding that,
“They were brought out naked from the car. The man initially claimed to be a policeman until the provost asked for his identity card. He pretended to be searching for it and fled. The policewoman later confessed that the man was her lover, not a policeman.”
Without further ado, Helen was demoted immediately in the unfortunate twist as she left the training ground, a corporal instead of going back home to await her new rank of inspector.
Helen will also lose her mariage.
No,don’t can’t as come
we are in need of help we people of benue state .
MAY GOD HELP HER
To be unreserved, i lack words to externalize how i feel, but a nutshell an henious act of such magnitude happened thousand of years back which the BIBLE is our reference point. GOD didn’t demote the person but rather told her to go and sin no more. I implore the appropriate authorities involved to please reconsider their judgement and tender justice with mercy.
U are a mumu a craze person to say wot said. So if she is ur wife or ur mother u will support her? If police can not install discipline amoung themselves then is bad. Is ur type that is turning bible upside down
Dont mind him, he is one of those guys dat hang out with peoples wife. they should have dismis her from the force, what a shameful act
Yes o,forgive,and forgote
write simple English idiot or are you Patrick Obaviogbon’s relative
woman police, she should be disengagad
Pls forgive her
only God has d power to judge
God will forgive her
she should be forgiven, many of us do worst in our closet. God will forgive us all.
MAY GOD DELIVER US FROM SUCH A THING LIKE THAT
is d work of devil and no one is above it. Let her accept her destiny
May God Forgive her.
congi, put her into that mess
Two sin committed together at a time. (1) Disobeying the rules and regulations of Nigeria police (2) Fornication.please the committee involved (police college lkeja) have mercy on her.
that man should brought to book for punishment, I believe it should be a police man too.
wee people are doing more than this God we fogive her
She deserve it.But y most naija fellow support illicit?Just a month restriction she was unable to control herself;even as a married woman.She has bn cheating on d man and d husband prayer has now bn answered in a public way. Well;she has chosen one thing and is adultery pleasure instead of her rank.Is a deterrent to other women police who belief to b smart in cheating.D so called manfriend will marry her and pay her d inspector’s salary grade until she becomes an inspector again. D mercy was d demort and not dismissal.Let her bear it
She is an indiscipline police woman she deserve dismiss awaiting inspector for that matter having sex inside car at least she suppose to fall out of d camp to hotel then she can be punished. For fallout of d camp which d punishment awards may a bit light .
May God Forgive her
Such policewoman to demote her to costable bcs that is what she want to do, So God has fulfiled her desired.
we the people benue are expecting change not this one, with this one there is no change
she is disgasting, nastic and illiciate character i pray may GOD cnange her and make us to be far from such women.
hmmmm May God choose the best for us
Infidelity, a married woman for that matter, just one month training you cannot hold your body. It’s a pity. May God forgive her.
It’s unacceptable a big shame to her family. God have mercy on her.
Her man should not take bank she represend bad house wife
she is a disgrace to her family,
may God have mercy on her
We can’t be perfect as human, many commits even greater, yet hasn’t been stoned to death. Whoever that is free of sin should first make a condemnation.
Your judgement is insincere.
He who marry a uniform person as a wife especially police and Army should expect more of that
gross indiscipline in first class to a woman who could not held herself for one month. Watz a shame. D police should arrest d two lovers and charge them for adultory and d female officer to borno state to fight male boko haram as part of her inspectorate course.
To hell with human forgiveness is Divine.
Imagine that this woman is your wife! please you can make positive change the life of your wife or husband and children in order to save yourself from this kind of pain. May God comfort her husband and children
may God have mercy on her
Which tribe is she?
igbo
Women and infidelity are synonymous…..
Two sin committed together at a time. (1) Disobeying the rules and regulations of Nigeria police (2) Adultery .please the committee involved (police college lkeja) have mercy on her.Generally it is a heinous , but wait a minutes i hope this really took place not a blackmail but enemies see what the bible says proverb 19 v 9 and for the woman see what the bible says proverb 13 v 18 also read proverb 12 v 4 it explains all so check yourself the the husband the bible made it open that on one offence can you put your wife away and that is caught her committing adultery and if u can bear it u can put her away but u remain unmarried for the rest of your life . but if u can bear to be alone forgive her and forget it and even make plea on her behalf to Nigeria Police force . via this u have shut the mouth of Satan and his cohorts God bless your family
hmmmmmmmmm….d luv of sex is the root of all conjis…abeg no be her fault…is not easy to bear oooooooooo….make she do her thing jare
be wear ,there are ways day seems right to a man but destruction lies de end(God firstoooooooooh)
We all are sinners
May God forgive her
God is the chief judge. Man do not judge so that you will not be judged. May God have mercy on her in JESUS name amen.
is yoruba woman nt igbo
aah… wo-men!! NA papaGod go help us men.
HELEN IS THAT TEMPTATION? i want to think you have been into it for long, REPENT!
Women! Hummm
She is a disgrace to all the women in the country.her sin has find her our,she has been a prostitute from onset when she got married she was only on vacation,
Steve you are an idiot could you cast the first stone? it’s a misconduct not a felony offence committed here….
That serves her right
It quite unfortunate, cheating is normal to most men and women but being caught makes it abnormal, I wished that never happened to her because her psychological state will be damning. such act is peculiar to a lot of married women but hers is amplified because she was caught. I think she should be prayed for. unfaithfulness is a spirit when it enters u, u can just do anything at any place not minding the consequences because at that time u r no longer under ur control until it leaves u that u will so much hate urself to have done that. Learn to resist that devil and it will never come back to u.
What an ungodly act! She bargained 4 what she got. Obviously, she’s not been faithful 2 her husband each time she go 4 any police course. She needs deliverance…
hhmmmmmm….what goes around comes around. carry ur cross de go joor but never try am again
Una wey dey talk. among all of una here wu Neva commit sin b4? OK bcus dem Neva catch una b4. instead of u guys praying for God to grant her fortitude to bear this irreparable lose of promotion. Helen don’t worry all ur adversaries and ur mockers will b someday likewisely exposed of their evil acts in Jesus name amen.
But 4 me I will ought u to b steadfast. b committed to prayers and embrace repentance I knw DAT God has forgiven u all ready CUS he’s a merciful God who is full of compassion. I wouldn’t forget on my prayers too.
CHUKSUPER Very sensible comment people are quick to judge others. and their closet is full of skeletons
this can be woman police. something is wrong some where. my your life is important than thee rank
Very bad habit
That punishment serves her right. But hold it, have the husband not say anything, let hrt resign from the Police force honourably and go home. If it were to be in the Army it is outright dismissal for disgraceful conduct.
I will rather say congratulations to Helen afterall she has set a record. Congratulation to Helen on her new demoted rank. She will also have the opportunity to re-marry and have the good taste of different bura.
Well, according the law God and our Federation, she have sin against God , her family get disgrace, and her husband should just forget about her for she have been doing it before. If she have children the man should take them to Hospital for blood test whether they are his children.
thank God u said God, man can never be God and will never forgive like God. thanks
TO SOME DT CRITISIZE THE WOMAN , PUT UR MOTHER INTO THAT ACT OR YOUR SISTER. WIL YOU KILL HER OR WHAT?LEARN HOW TO BE REASONABLE AND FORGIVE. JUDGE NOT OTHER SO THAT YOU WILL NOT BE JUDGE. AND TO THE WOMAN GO AND SEEK FOR FORGIVENESS FRO YOUR FAMILY,FRIENDS AND WELLWISHERS.
May GOD have mercy on her nd grant her spirit to repent IJN
only god will judge that
Gross misconduct indeed, but the Nigeria police authority is not helping matter, in a program like that there should be consideration for the married women among them to be able to attend to their spouse briefly if deem necessary to avoid any form of temptaion. Lord have mercy,
may god forgive her
God of mercy pls 4give her,I am also a sinner
the woman try sha, them for give them some chance to settle congi matters since woman and congi matters na human being and sin matter. anyway God go forgive her.pray for her dont blame her its one of those things