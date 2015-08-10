

A policewoman simply identified as Helen, attached to the Lagos State Police Command, has been demoted from the rank of a sergeant to a corporal after she was caught having intercourse in her personal car. The married woman was said to have been discovered making love with another man who is not her husband.

Helen, who is also a mother of four indulged in the sexual escapade at the Ikeja Police College, where she and thousands of other policemen and women went for the ‘Sergeant to Inspector’ mandatory promotion course.

A police source revealed that the course was just for a month. It started on June 24 and ended July 25. The incident would have been swept under the carpet, but it became an issue because all the trainees were warned not go out of the college or entertain any visitor during the examination but, Helen flouted the order.

The provost of the college, who warned that nobody should be seen after ‘light out’, decided to carry out his usual security check around the college compound before turning in.

He was, however, shocked to notice a car, with people inside which drew his attention to the car where he saw Helen and her partner, stark naked, making love inside the car. They were ordered out of the car. As soon as the provost started interrogating them, the man took to his heels and disappeared into the night.

“Helen said the man was her lover and that the car belonged to her. Nobody knew how the man came into the college. The provost was patrolling in the night on July 17, when he discovered the policewoman and her lover in the car, having sex. The car was parked in the dining hall area of the college,” a source said adding that,

“They were brought out naked from the car. The man initially claimed to be a policeman until the provost asked for his identity card. He pretended to be searching for it and fled. The policewoman later confessed that the man was her lover, not a policeman.”

Without further ado, Helen was demoted immediately in the unfortunate twist as she left the training ground, a corporal instead of going back home to await her new rank of inspector.