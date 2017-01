Mary Chiamaka Akajiobi, the NYSC Corper who died three days after she was engaged has been buried.She was laid to rest on Saturday, January 14th, in her hometown, Umudunu, Awka-Etiti in Anambra State.

26-year-old Mary, a Pharmacy graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Kumasi, Ghana, died in a ghastly motor accident along Abuja-Kaduna express road, on Tuesday, January 10th, just three days after her engagement.