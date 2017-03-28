A massive fraud has been uncovered in the Federal Government Youth Enterprise With Innovation In Nigeria programe (YOUWIN), PUNCH reports.

The fraud which was uncovered after Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun had ordered the probe fingered some senior civil servants who gave out facilitated slots worth between N7m and N10m each to their spouses, children and friends.

Some of these awardees, the source said, would not have qualified for the grants if they were not aided by their “connections” within and outside the ministry.

An original initiative of the ministry which began during the former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration, YouWin was conceived to help youth entrepreneurs grow existing businesses and create employment.

The source, who insisted that the probe had not been concluded by the investigators, added that their initial findings were so worrisome that the minister had decided that the entire programme should be restructured.

“The fraud uncovered in the programme made the minister to restructure the programme and turn its focus into enterprise education,” the source added.