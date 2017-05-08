May 22 has been declared by the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, (MASSOB) as Biafra Independence Day across the country.

Igbos worldwide have been urged to partake in the celebration.

According to them, this year’s celebration would be held for seven days, assuring that the exercise throughout the period would be violent-free.

A statement issued on Sunday, May 7 by the Leader of MASSOB, Delta-Central, Mr Perry Akujinwa, called on security agencies in the country to allow its members observe the celebration peacefully.

According to MASSOB, “The defunct Biafra was declared by Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu on May 30, 1967 and ended 1970. The new Biafra was declared on May 22, 2000 by Chief Ralph Uwazuruike.

“We want to show the whole world that Biafra remains unchangeable and unshakable. This year’s celebration is the first of its kind because there are a lot of changes. The celebration will last for seven days.”

The statement added that the group was determined to peacefully achieve the dream of Biafra Republic without bloodshed.

It added that the Igbos were no longer comfortable with the ‘unholy marriage’, which it claimed had suffocated the progress and innovativeness of the Igbo.