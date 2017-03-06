The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) has threatened to cripple Nigeria if the detained leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu is not released.

The group said it will deploy civil protests similar to the kind used during the emancipation struggle of Ghandi of India & Martin Luther King Jr. to cripple Nigeria, if Nnamdi Kanu is not released in seven days.

There position was made known in a statement issued on Sunday, March 5 by its Director of Information, Comrade Uche Madu.

According to Madu, MASSOB’s action will be sequel to the nationwide protest embarked by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Friday, demanding the release of Kanu and pledged full support to the protest by the IPOB, stressing that they would not relent till their agitation is actualized.

He also expressed regrets that the Southeast governors, Igbo senators, monarchs as well as leaders are not identifying with the MASSOB struggle.

The MASSOB Information Director also warned that his group would hold the Igbo governors and senators to account, if Kanu is not released.

He said: “MASSOB will unleash the potency of non-violence which includes civil disobe­dience, civil unrest, non-cooperation, civil/massive boycott as was done during the emancipation struggle of Ghandi of India & Martin Luther King junior.

“For the sake of Biafra’s love for our fatherland and the spirit of brotherhood, MASSOB shall continue to identify with genuine and selfless Biafra agitation as showcased in Nnamdi Kanu.

“Only some few disgruntled elements and Abuja errand boys from eastern region are always against Biafra. MASSOB shall hold Igbo governors, National Assembly members, traditional rulers and opinion leaders heavily responsible if Nnamdi Kanu is not released this coming week.

“The continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will worsen the already fragile security situation in Nigeria. Factional MASSOB, IPOB and other genuine groups are now ready,” Madu stated.