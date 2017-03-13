The Federal Government’s lackadaisical approach to the violence against Nigerians in South Africa has been linked to the fact that majority of Nigerians in the country are igbos.

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) made the allegation on Sunday, March 12.

MASSOB National Director of Information, Sunday Okoroafor said: “People who, by the colour of their skin, decided to associate with citizens of neighbouring countries, but are, sadly, killed, wounded and or dispossessed of their belongings as a result of hatred and jealousy.”

Okoroafor said: “Government has not shown enough commitment towards stopping these attacks; because Igbo people are more in population in South Africa.

“Federal government can stop this attack if they want to.”