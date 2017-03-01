The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said an Igbo man will never be Nigeria’s president because leaders of the ethnic group are “political slaves”.

Uchenna Madu, leader of the group, said this in a statement issued in Enugu on Tuesday where he also faulted Nigeria’s present political structure.

‎”The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra has declared that an Igbo man may not be president of Nigeria again because Igbo leaders are political slaves in Nigeria,” he said.

“Even 2019 and 2023 will come and go, an Igbo man will not be president of Nigeria.”

He insisted on the actualisation and restoration of Biafra, and not Igbo presidency.

“We insist on the actualisation and restoration of Biafra through non-violence, not Igbo presidency,” Madu said.

“The way Nigeria is structured politically, it will be very hard for an Igbo man to be the president of Nigeria.”

He said the structuring of Nigeria has reduced the Igbo to a minority “tribe”, despite being the largest ethnic group in the country.

“The structuring almost reduced the Ndigbo to a minority tribe in Nigeria but history has always proved that the Ndigbo are the largest ethnic nationality in Nigeria,” he said.

“Even though five states were accorded to the Ndigbo in Nigeria but we are the largest ethnic group in every state after the indigenes of that state. In all the nations of the world, the Ndigbo are also the largest Nigerian ethnic nationality.

“During the Yuletide, all the states in Nigeria become temporary deserts when the Ndigbo return to their hometowns.”