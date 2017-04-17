The mastermind of a bank robbery in Imo State that led to the killing of a bank customer in the state has been apprehended by police, PUNCH reports.

The gunmen had trailed the bank customer to a Zenith bank branch on Wetheral Road, Owerri, the state capital.

They reportedly carted away the money which the victim wanted to deposit in the bank and shot him dead.

The assailants reportedly injured three policemen attached to the bank, shooting indiscriminately as they fled the area.

However, one of the gunmen was shot dead by a plain-clothes cop in the bank.

After six weeks of investigation, two suspects– Justice Ogbenna, aka JJ, and Okechukwu Onwuamaegbu– were on Friday arrested in Aba, Abia State by operatives of the Imo State Police Command.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Andrew Enwerem, disclosed on Sunday, April 16 that policemen attached to the Special Anti-robbery Squad of the command arrested the suspected robbers at the Saint Francis Mortuary in Osisioma Aba, Abia State.

Enwerem disclosed that the suspects led the men and officers of the command to their hideout at Umuejea Nvosi in the Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of Abia State where two AK 47 rifles, seven magazines, and 175 live ammunition were recovered.

Enwerem confirmed that the suspects, who were cooling their heels at the state police command in Owerri, had made useful statements and were helping the police with information that could help in the arrest of other fleeing members of the gang.

He disclosed that the police would charge them to court at the end of investigations.

A top police source said the leader of the gang, Ogbenna, was arrested on the day he planned to bury his late father.

He said, “We got information that he would bury his father on Friday and we trailed him to the mortuary. We laid siege to the morgue. Immediately he arrived with his family members and friends to carry the remains of his father home, we arrested him.”