The family of a 58-year-old matron, Mrs. Winnifred Alofoje, have been thrown into a panic as there are fears she may have been kidnapped she went missing last Friday, April 7, PUNCH reports.

Efforts to reach her on her telephone were said to have proved abortive, as the line was switched off.

Winnifred, a matron at Blue Sky Hospital, Egbeda, Lagos State, was said to have left her house in Hand of Fire City, Igando, at about 9am, for Nurse and Midwifery Council in Yaba to renew her medical licence.

However, her name was said to be missing in a register for people who visited the centre for licences on that day.

At about 12pm that Friday, Winnifred had reportedly called her ailing daughter on the telephone to know how she was faring.

The woman’s son, Itua Alofoye, said he was notified about her disappearance in the night when his father and sister did not hear from her.

Itua said he visited the centre on Saturday, but could not verify whether she got to the place.

He explained that further efforts to locate her had been futile, adding that she might have been abducted.

He said, “She works with Blue Sky Hospital in Egbeda. Her medical licence expired and she went to the centre to renew it. My sister, Onor, said she spoke with her around 12.45pm on Friday. She just asked about her (Onor’s) health. Since then, her line has been switched off.

The Chief Medical Director, Blue Sky Hospital, Dr Femi Olofinshawo, said the matron had gone to the centre for the licence renewal the previous week but could not obtain it due to insufficient funds.

He said, “I was told on Saturday morning that she was missing and I advised her family to check some hospitals because I learnt there was an accident in Maryland.