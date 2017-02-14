mc worthy diesMC Worthy an upcoming Comedian based in Imo State slumped and died in the early hours of yesterday february 13, few days after he bought a new car.

According to reports, the Comedian was reportedly healthy and showed no signs of an illness until he started complaining of a severe headache. He reportedly slumped soon after shouting that his head ached terribly and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Federal Medical Centre Owerri.
The comedian recently acquired a brand new car which he showed off on Facebook earlier this month.
MC Worthy was just beginning to rise in his career and was becoming a household name in the entertainment scene in Imo state when the cold hand of death struck.

See his last post where he shared the news of his car.