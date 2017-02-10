One Fatai Bashiru is on the run after allegedly killing a sales boy, Shedrach Emenike aka Chiboy for allegedly scatching a car belonging to his customer.

It was learnt that the mechanic stabbed the 23-year-old in the armpit and other parts of his body in the Papa Ajao, Mushin area of the state.

The victim was confirmed dead at the general hospital he was rushed to.

PUNCH learnt that the suspect fled after learning of Emenike’s death and his whereabouts had yet to be known.

The case was said to have been reported to policemen from the Ladipo division before it was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.

A resident, who did not want to be identified, said the incident caused tension in the area as the police later returned to make some arrests.

He said, “The boy worked in a beer store and usually supplied customers in the area. The day before the incident, he had gone to supply goods to some customers and was alleged to have mistakenly scratched a car parked by the roadside with the truck he drove.

“The following day, he had gone to deliver goods again when the mechanics in the area spotted him and they challenged him for scratching a car belonging to their customers. In the process, there was a disagreement and the man (Bashiru) picked one of the bottles in the truck, smashed it on the ground and stabbed Chiboy (Emenike) in the armpit.”