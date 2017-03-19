Tragedy struck on the third Mainland Bridge when a man said to be a doctor jumped into the lagoon on Sunday.

He was reported to have stopped his driver on the bridge, opened the door of his Nissan SUV and jumped into the Lagoon.

“The driver parked the car, the doctor came down and immediately jumped into the Lagoon.”

Kehinde Adebayo, spokesman of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said efforts were being made to recover his corpse.

“The agency received a distress call of a man who parked his grey coloured Nissan SUV with registration number LND 476 EE at about 4.50 pm today Sunday, 19th March 2017 around Adekunle, inward 3rd Mainland bridge and jumped into the Lagos Lagoon,” Adebayo said in a statement.

