A user on Instagram, Chygoz has shared the photo of 10 year old boy named Olakekan who is a barber.

He charges N1000 per barbing and is the most sort after in the salon where he works.

He wrote;

“Meet Olalekan, the wonder kid barber responsible for my cut. He’s 10 years old, in JSS1 and he earns atleast 5,000 naira daily from barbing….. Parents please stop training your children like toys. Those little kids you see at home have more in them than you can imagine… Help their future, give them a chance.”