The Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act into law in Nigeria on January 7 last year which prohibited homosexuals from even meeting in groups of two or more, bans marriage or civil unions between people of the same sex, and criminalises gay clubs and events .The law also made it legal for Nigeria to enact legislation persecuting gay people.

Notwithstanding this law, some Nigerian men both home and abroad have openly declared they are gay and are proud of their status. It will be recalled that only recently,Kehinde Brandmuse of Orange Academy declared his status on January 8,2015 on his Facebook page. Here are eight of such men.

BISI ALIMI

He is the first Nigerian to openly declare his sexuality as a homosexual on National Television as a guest on the defunct New Dawn With Funmi Iyanda(NTA) program in 2004.

KEHINDE BADEMOSI

The advertising guru behind Orange Academy came out as gay on 8th January 2015. He was married to a woman who knew for 6 years that he’s gay.

REVEREND JIDE MACAULAY

He is Nigeria’s first openly gay preacher and the founder of House of Rainbow Fellowship, a secret gay church in Lagos. He later relocated abroad after a major newspaper did a story on his homosexual church and he started to get threats. He’s still running his gay church in the UK and has been speaking out publicly against the recently passed anti-gay law in Nigeria.

CHIKA NWAFOR-SCHWARTZ

He married his gay lover in 2010, and since then, they have been living together in Germany.

JOHN AMAECHI

Born in Boston, USA, in 1970. John Uzoma Ekwugha Amaechi is product of a Nigerian father and his English Mother. In February 2007, Amaechi spoke about his Homosexuality on ESPN’s Outside the Lines program. He is the first NBA player to speak openly about being gay.

DR. OTIBHO OBIANWU

Another openly gay Nigerian, he was the spokesman of the Nigerian Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, Transsexual and Inter-sex living in diaspora at a rally in Abuja when the bill prohibiting same sex marriage was passed by the senate House.

JOHN ADENIYI

He spoke up against the government in respect to the anti-gay bill been passed as he highlighted that passing of such bill would only encourage heterosexual marriage as well as prevent homosexuals from getting quality medical care. He is another gay activist and an openly gay Nigerian residing in Abuja.

JOHN ADEWOYE

John Adewoye is on self-imposed exile on grounds of his sexual orientation and because of the danger of living as an openly gay man in Nige