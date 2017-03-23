Senator Dino Melaye has shared a photo of himself at the National Youth Service Corps Kaduna camp in a bid to reaffirm the authenticity of his Bachelor’s degree in Geography.

Amid the raging controversy over his graduate status, Melaye took to his Twitter handle to share a photo of himself at the NYSC gold camp in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

“ABU 99 set at NYSC camp in KD. Me in blue shorts,” Melaye wrote along with the photo.

Despite Melaye’s insistence that he was admitted into the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, headed the student union government in his days at the citadel of learning, graduated successfully, the Senate opted to probe the claims.

See his tweet below;