A telephone conversation of Senator Dino Melaye telling Muhammadu Audu, the son of late former Kogi State Governor, Abubakar Audu, that he deliberately framed others in his alleged assassination case, with the help of the police has emerged.

In the phone audiotape, the Senator tells Muhammed Audu, how he used his connections with the police to frame someone referred to as “Edward” (believed to be Edward Onoja, the Chief of Staff to the current Kogi State Governor), in the alleged assassination attempt on him at his country home.

The Kogi State Senator reported an assassination attempt on his life at his home in Ijumu on April 15, and on April 29, the police paraded six persons, including the chairman of Ijumu Local Government area, one Taofik Isah, who were allegedly involved in the crime.

On the new audiotape, Melaye, speaking mostly in Hausa, reveals to Muhammed that the assassination story was carefully orchestrated to rope in his opponent, and how his access to the highest echelons of the police facilitated his effort to frame “Edward” in the alleged plot to assassinate him.

All the persons alleged to have participated in the assassination are currently on bail.

