Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi-West senatorial district has filed a N5 billion defamation suit against online news portal, Sahara Reporters for alleging he did not graduate from the department of Geography in Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna.

He filed the lawsuit at the Abuja Federal High Court.

The Online news portal had in a series of publications alleged that Senator Melaye was expelled from ABU and as such did not legally obtain a first degree there.

