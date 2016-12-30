It has been revealed that Senator Dino Melaye, who represents Kogi West Senatorial District, has no constituency office in the entire Kogi West that comprises Lokoja, Ijumu, Kaba/Bunu, Koto/Karfi, Mopa/Amuro, Yagba East and Yagba West local government areas, even though he receives funds from the Senate to finance such an office.

“Kaba is the headquarters of Kogi West Senatorial District and there is nowhere here that you will find a Dino Melaye’s Kogi West senatorial office,” a local government worker in Kaba told SaharaReporters. He added of Mr. Melaye, who is fond of showing off his ostentatious mansions and automobile collection,

“Everybody knows the former senator, Smart Adeyemi’s, senatorial office in Odolu area here in Kaba. In fact, Senator Adeyemi also ran annex offices in other local government areas.”

On his official page on the National Assembly’s website, Mr. Melaye lists his constituency address as Iluafon Quarters, Aiyetoro-Gbede, Ijumu local government area, Kogi. But a correspondent of SaharaReporters learnt that there was no such place as ‘Iluafon Quarters’ in Aiyetoro-Gbede. Two places identified as Iluafon, however, are a village of less than ten houses that is about 12 miles away from Aiyetoro-Gbede (where Mr. Melaye has his country home) and an area in Aiyetoro-Gbede called Iluafon because people from the original Iluafon village had migrated there.

“Iluafon Quarters, inside this village? There is nothing like that,” one of the villagers in Iluafon told our correspondent. “And Senator Dino Melaye doesn’t have any office here. Even his family house that used to be in this village before his forefathers moved to Aiyetoro-Gbede has collapsed,” she added.

It was also gathered that the senator has done little for his constituents.

“Melaye is a betrayal,” a man who identified himself as a youth leader said. “We saw him as a young and vibrant politician and that was why we gave him all our support but all he does now is go on social media to announce the purchase of his new cars. And when he comes home (Kaba/Aiyetoro-Gbede), he deliberately drives through popular junctions where boys are seated to show off his cars and shoes and then he would give N1, 000 each saying use that for condom money. Tell anybody here about condom money and they already know it’s the N1, 000 Melaye gives boys at junctions where he drives around just to show you his new stuffs.”