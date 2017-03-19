Senator Dino Melaye has alleged that the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was plotting to cook up allegations against him.

Melaye took to his twitter handle revealing that he had credible information that the commission had already started carrying out forensic investigations on all his bank acounts.

Melaye however said that he was ready for the commission’s investigation.

On Thursday, the social media was awash wth news that the EFCC planned to arrest 23 senators for questioning including Senator Melaye.

Other Senators who were said to be on the purported interrogation list of the EFCC included President of the Senate Bukola Saraki and his Deputy, Ike Ekweremadu, Minority Leader Godswill Akpabio as well as Sen. Stella Oduah.

See his tweet below