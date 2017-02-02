A call on Thursday was made by Senator Dino Melaye for the review of the contract awarded for the construction of the official residence of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The Chairman, Senate Committee of the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Dino Melaye said the gatehouse of the three-bedroomed apartment will cost N250m.

He also described the cost of the official residence being constructed for the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives as inflated.

The senator made the revelations at a press briefing in Abuja.