Frustrated with the certificate scandal he has has found himself in the middle of, Senator Dino Melaye revealed he has been deserted by friends while filing his N5bn libel suit against Sahara reporters.

In the suit he filed through his lawyer, Mr. Mark Ikongbeh, Senator Melaye insisted that he indeed bagged a B. Sc in Geography from the University.

Melaye said he would provide his certificate as evidence. In the suit he told the court that the scandal has made some of friends and associates abandon him owing to the defamatory publication by the defendants.

He said, “Many invitations to honourable events have been withdrawn and attempts to reach out to several people who had very cordial relations with the plaintiff has been met with a cold shoulder.

The plaintiff has suffered great psychological stress and emotional trauma by reason of the defamatory publications arising from the loss of company he has suffered from friends and associates.

This precarious psychology state has been exacerbated by the number of people whom the plaintiff has had to reach out to or who have reached out to him for explanation and reassurance of the truth in the situation.

The plaintiff has greatly been weighed down emotionally by the sudden loss of huge public goodwill which he enjoyed prior to the publication of the defamatory publication.”