Embattled Senator Dino Melaye, has said that he would defeat his political opponent, Senator Smart Adeyemi any day, any time.

Melaye said this on Sunday, June 4, when he appeared on Politics Today on Channels Television, amid the political crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State.

Melaye also said that those who are calling for his recall are not members of his constituency and that they are only sponsored by Adeyemi and the state governor, Yahaya Bello.

The Senator, who has led calls for Governor Yahaya Bello’s resignation after the Independent National Electoral Commission accused the governor of registering twice to vote, has faced a political storm of his own last week with hundreds of youths protesting against him and vowing to recall him.

He said, “I am not scared, I am not perturbed; they are sponsored by Smart Adeyemi and my governor. And I want to tell you that those who even came to ask for the recall are not my constituents and it is unfortunate that they did not even know what to do. INEC told them to go back and do what they are supposed to do.”

Senator Melaye also dismissed the audio tape, claiming it is the handiwork of Senator Smart Adeyemi, who he defeated in the 2015 election, and Sahara Reporters.

He said, “That tape is the product of a Satanic collabo between Smart Adeyemi, Sahara Reporters, and others. And I want to assure you that they are wasting their time.

“If they have any authenticity in the lies they are projecting, they should approach the police, approach relevant security agencies to prosecute me. I am not going to waste my time over lies and fabrication.”