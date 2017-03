In order to prove all doubting Thomases wrong, Senator Dino Melaye has shared a copy of his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Certificate.

The document states that he started the programme on 9th July 2000 and finished on 8th July 2001.

Recall the Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Prof. Ibrahim Garba, affirmed that Melaye graduated from the institution with a 3rd class in Geography in the year 2000.