Senate Dino Melaye who is currently in the eye of the storm regarding the degree he got from the Deparment of Geography in Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna yesterday, March 22 addressed the scandal and also expressed his annoyance at what he termed as an ‘insult’ on the National Assembly.

The insult he spoke of was in reference to the refusal of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) to appear before the senate in customs uniform to explain customs policy on import duty on cars.

Melaye criticised the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami’s letter to shelve Hameed Ali’s invitation pending the outcome of a court ruling on if it is a must he appears before the lawmakers in uniform or not.

Watch Video Below;